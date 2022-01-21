Councillor claims lives are in danger as Brinsley roads are 'most dangerous in the county'

Councillor Elizabeth Williamson claims many drivers use Brinsley as a shortcut.

Councillor Elizabeth Williamson (Independent – Brinsley, Greasley and Watnall) made the claim while speaking at the latest full meeting of Nottinghamshire County Council.

She has since written to highways bosses at County Hall asking for a meeting to resolve the problem of HGVs on Mansfield Road and Nether Green in Brinsley, claiming that many drivers use the village as “a shortcut”.

She told councillors at the meeting on January 21: “I have been contacted by numerous residents who live on Mansfield Road and Nether Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They have to live with the daily issues caused by HGVs and other huge vehicles thundering down their roads at all hours.

“When the road was built it was not built for this sort of heavy usage and, let’s face it, the majority of the lorries are shaving about two minutes off their journey.

“They can get to their destinations via the A610.

“When residents walk from Brinsley to Eastwood or back – they are literally taking their life into their own hands.

“If we don’t deal urgently with this issue, then I, and residents, believe it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Coun Williamson believes she has the perfect solution to the problem, which she says is also putting schoolchildren in danger.

She said: “A cut off road from the top end of Underwood on to the A610 would be a huge help.

“It would help stop these huge lorries going through Underwood, Brinsley but Eastwood too.

“It would also so be safer for the children at Hall Park School whose lives are in jeopardy.

“I am not blaming the HGV drivers – they are told to get from A to B the quickest way. Indeed, it’s testament to their skills that we don’t have more accidents as they negotiate these tight bends and corners.