Councillor 'beyond frustrated' as travellers set up camp on Sutton Lawn again

A Sutton councillor has said he is "beyond frustrated" as travellers set up camp on Sutton Lawn again.

Ashfield District Council moved a camp on in August this year and also moved two separate camps during the 2018 summer.

Councillor David Hennigan, who represents Central and New Cross on the council said the council is trying to move the camp as "fast as possible".

He also urged residents to not approach the camp.

He said: "Councillors Jason Zadrozny, Samatha Deakin and I are currently working with the Police and CPOs to deal with the latest travellers encampment on The Lawn.

"This is beyond frustrating and we are doing everything possible to move them on. Please don’t approach them.

"We will move them on as fast as possible using everything within our power."