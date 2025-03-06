Council tax to go up by at least £75 in Mansfield

Total council tax in Mansfield will increase by at least £75 per year for all households from April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Craig Whitby (Lab), Mansfield District Council’s deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, presented a council tax report for the coming financial year at a full council meeting on Tuesday, March 4.

He revealed the final total council tax bill residents are set to receive for the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final figure includes Mansfield District Council’s own rate of council tax, set last month as a 2.99 per cent rise, and precepts from Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warsop Parish Council.

Council tax is set to go up by at least £75 in Mansfield

Residents in Band A properties, which make up just over half of homes in the district, will see their overall council tax bill rise by £75 for the 12 months from April.

Council tax for those in Band B will rise by about £88.

Those in Band D households, incorporating all precepts, will see a final bill of £2,494 – a £112 increase from last year.

Coun Whitby said: “I am presenting the Council Tax Resolution Report for 2025/26, which formally sets the Council Tax for Mansfield District Council for the coming financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As required by law, the council must set its Council Tax before March 11. This resolution consolidates the precepts from all precepting authorities, which determine the final amount households will pay. The annual change to each precept breaks down as follows.

“Nottinghamshire County Council – an increase of £87.46, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner – an increase of £13.95, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service – an increase of £5, Mansfield District Council – an increase of £6, Warsop Parish Council (where applicable) – an increase of £2.

“The overall Band D charge for Mansfield residents, incorporating all precepts, will be £2,494, reflecting an increase of £112 from last year.

“Given that the majority of homes in Mansfield and Warsop fall into Bands A and B, the estimated total council tax increase will be approximately £75 for Band A and £88 for Band B properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The figures presented reflect the precepts set by other authorities, over which we have no control.

“This resolution is a statutory requirement, not a discretionary decision, so I therefore move that council approve the Council Tax Resolution as set out in the report.”

Elected Mayor Andy Abrahams (Lab) said in the meeting: “I’d like to thank Coun Whitby for giving great clarification to the numbers, because the numbers tell a very important story.

“Only an increase of £6 for all the services we provide regenerating the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is really important that we make it clear that the county council is putting up the majority of the council tax up.”

The motion was carried with a unanimous vote.

All final household council tax bills in Nottinghamshire include portions for either the county or city council, plus a district or borough council, and contributions for the police and fire services. All these authorities are now setting rates for the year ahead.

The final total bills for all other districts and boroughs will be known later in March.