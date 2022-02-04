Council tax increase proposed for Eastwood and Kimberley residents

Broxtowe Borough Council headquarters

Documents published by the authority confirm its council tax precepts will increase by £5 for Band D properties – the most the authority can legally raise bills without holding a referendum.

The increase will take the council’s portion of the overall household council tax bill to £176.85 for Band D homes.

For residents living in Band A homes, bills will rise by £3.33 to take the overall portion paid to the authority up to £117.90.

The authority’s finance and resources committee will discuss the increase when it meets on February 10 and is recommended to call on all councillors to approve the rise on March 2.

The move comes after Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed plans to increase its own bills by four per cent from April.

Three-quarters of this increase will be used to support longstanding issues in social care, while the remaining one per cent is due to be spent on road repair teams.

For residents living in Band A properties, the county council rise means paying an additional £42.16 to the authority from April, with Band D homes paying £64.24 more.

Rushcliffe Borough Council has also confirmed a 2.42 per cent tax rise of its own, with Band D homes to pay an additional £3.57 per year. Band A homes will see their bills rise by £2.38.

And both the Nottinghamshire Fire Authority and the Police and Crime Commissioner have confirmed rises of their portions of the bill.

Last month the fire authority approved a 1.95 per cent rise from April, which equates to a £1.62 rise for Band D properties or £1.08 for Band A homes.

Next week the police and crime panel will be recommended to approve a £9.99 council tax rise for Band D homes, equating to £6.66 for Band A households.

Mansfield District Council has frozen its precept from April.

Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Gedling, Newark and Sherwood and Nottingham councils have not yet outlined their plans.