Council tax in Mansfield and Ashfield set to rise by four per cent to support adult social care and roads programme

Households will pay the authority an extra one per cent on the regular council tax precept and a further three per cent for social care from April.

It means people living in ‘Band A’ or ‘Band B’ properties, which make up about 60 per cent of all homes in Nottinghamshire, will see annual bills rise by £42.16 and £49.19 respectively.

County council leader and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley

Band C properties will see bills rise by £56.21 per year, with Band D increasing by £64.24, Band E by £77.29, Band F by £91.35, Band G by £105.40 and Band H by £126.48 over the year.

County Council leader and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley told your Chad: “The planned changes are to to with the huge issues around adult social care, both because of the pandemic and due to staffing issues.

"We have managed our finances pretty well, so we have managed to set the increase below inflation, while many other authorities have not and it recognises the other increases in the cost of living that residents are experiencing.

"We have listened to our residents and will be improving the county’s roads dramatically. As an authority, we are also not immune to inflation, so bringing in a below-inflation increase will also be a challenge for us.”

Meanwhile, Mansfield District Council has announced a freeze on its own portion of Council Tax from April, after previously planning a 1.99 per cent increase.

Neighbouring Ashfield has not yet revealed its intentions on next year’s Council Tax.

Finance Committee Chairman, Councillor Richard Jackson, said: “We think our budget proposal for the coming year is both modest and fair.

“We understand the cost-of-living is biting households, and that’s why we are keeping the increase to one per cent rather than opting for two per cent, which was on the table.

“We’ve been able to keep the rise to a minimum because we have managed our books well and have a stable financial platform to build on.

“I’m delighted we have been able to balance the budget this year, and we hope to do the same for the next three years, despite the challenges and pressures we face.

“The truth of the matter is that the majority of Nottinghamshire households will only see their council tax bill go up by just 86p per week with the average increase just over a £1.

“The adult social care precept will continue to fund care and support for our most vulnerable residents, many of whom are our friends, relatives and loved ones.”

Councillors will now consider the comprehensive budget proposals for 2022-23 at the next Finance Committee meeting on Monday, February 7, if agreed, the proposal will then be presented to Full Council on Thursday February 24 for final approval.