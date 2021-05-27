Council offices re-opening in Kirkby
Ashfield District Council’s offices in Urban Road, Kirkby, will re-open to the public on June 1.
Residents won’t need an appointment to access the offices, although are encouraged to contact the relevant team in advance to book an appointment to avoid waiting times.
Coun Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for customer services and IT, said: “With the opening of hospitality and retail it’s now the right time for us to open our doors and allow residents to access Council services face to face.
"Many of our services are now available online, and I’d encourage people to visit the council’s website before attending. But there are a number of residents that require face to face support.”
“We know many residents are still feeling cautious so we are asking people to attend on their own where possible.
"Council staff will be on hand to ensure that visitors follow the restrictions in place, and we look forward to safely welcoming the public back.”