Council offices re-opening in Kirkby

Residents won’t need an appointment to access the offices, although are encouraged to contact the relevant team in advance to book an appointment to avoid waiting times.

Coun Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for customer services and IT, said: “With the opening of hospitality and retail it’s now the right time for us to open our doors and allow residents to access Council services face to face.

"Many of our services are now available online, and I’d encourage people to visit the council’s website before attending. But there are a number of residents that require face to face support.”

Ashfield District Council office in Urban Road, Kirkby

“We know many residents are still feeling cautious so we are asking people to attend on their own where possible.