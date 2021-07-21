Council invests almost half-a-million pounds to improve Kirkby's parks and play areas

Parks across Kirkby, Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse have seen major improvements across 2021.

Residents have welcomed the improvements, especially children and young people who now have a wider variety and choice of play equipment on their doorsteps.

Equipment such as new swings, large and small climbing units, inclusive roundabouts, springies and rotators, together with new landscaping have made a huge difference to the Council’s parks and open spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Rachel Madden in Swifts Park

One of the biggest projects to come to the area is Hornbeam Park. Located next to the Great Portland Park estate, a new open space and infrastructure is being completed by Vistry Homes Ltd.

As part of the planning permission for building the housing, Section 106 funding of £177.9k was committed to the play area.

Other improvements including tree and shrub planting together with wildflower seeding will also provide valuable habitat for wildlife. The new play and youth equipment have been installed by the district council.

Daniel Williamson in Titchfield Park

Kirkby’s Titchfield Park has received a complete £58.8k revamp of the play area. New junior units were installed to complement the existing equipment, including new slides, various styles of swings, multi-level climbing frames and new inclusive equipment. New bins and signage have also been installed.

The authority has also consulted with residents in neighbourhoods across Kirkby to ensure the improvements create spaces to be enjoyed by the community.

Councillor Daniel Williamson, who represents Kirkby Cross and Portland, said: “We are delighted that the play equipment has finally been upgraded at Titchfield Park, in Kirkby, it was neglected for too long. I am glad to hear that our younger residents have been enjoying the new play area that they deserve.

Nuncargate Recreation Ground is the latest park to receive a facelift. Over £100k has been invested to replace the existing play area and install new units on the surrounding grass areas.

Councillor Warren Nuthall in West Park

A £73.4K makeover has also taken place at Swifts Park in Kirkby Woodhouse, formerly known as Skegby Road Recreation Ground. New play and junior equipment, entrance improvements, new bins and new signage have all been added to the newly named park, as chosen by the local community.

Councillor Rachel Madden, who represents Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse, said: “Areas like Skegby Road and Nuncargate Recreation Ground have been patiently waiting their turn for investment so to see them now transformed is brilliant.”

New climbing units have been added to the play areas at both Kingsway Park and Glen View Park, off Warwick Close.

Council leader Jason Zadrozny

Kirkby’s West Park has also seen major investment to the tune of £30k. A new multi-climb unit has been introduced for toddlers as well as new entrance signage, large-scale footpath resurfacing and a new lick of paint for the Forster Street entrance.

Holidays Hill Park has seen its swing seat replaced for the basket swing and new entrance signage erected. Morven Park welcomed new toddler and junior swings.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of the Council, said: “We love parks in Ashfield so we’re always striving for excellence when it comes to our play areas and open spaces. Our programme of work across the district is bringing much-needed improvements to our communities.