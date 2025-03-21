Council defends selling off old vehicles despite Ashfield transport charity feeling overlooked

Nottinghamshire Council has defended its decision to sell off old vehicles outside the county for “reinvestment in essential services”, in response to concerns raised by an Ashfield transport charity that felt “overlooked”.

Ashfield Community Transport, known as Our Centre, which operates in Mansfield and Ashfield, has expressed concern over not being considered for old vehicles from Nottinghamshire Council.

The charity said they were upset to find that the council had sold off old vehicles outside the county to Milton Keynes.

Currently, the charity has 12 minibuses, of which seven are off the road and broken down.

Our Centre provides services for adults in need, and is located in Kirkby.

Angie Peppard, a representative from Our Centre, explained that one of the five vehicles still in use has a broken tail lift, highlighting that many are outdated.

She added: “As a charity, we are constantly seeking funding to replace our minibuses, and we have repeatedly asked Nottinghamshire County Council to consider us when they replace their vehicles. They never have.

“The youngest bus we have is eleven years old, and the oldest is eighteen.

“As an organisation, we provide transport for some of the most vulnerable people, and frankly, they deserve better.”

Angie questioned why Our Centre was not considered for the council's older vehicles, stating: “I am disgusted, angry, hurt, and emotional, but not surprised. How many times have they done this before, and why?"

Your Chad reached out to Nottinghamshire Council for a response to these concerns.

A council spokesperson defended the council's decision to prioritise reinvestment in the county's essential services by selling off old vehicles

They also confirmed that they would notify Our Centre when a vehicle is scheduled to be advertised for sale in the future.

A transport manager for the council said: “Our Centre in Ashfield has received £65,000 in funding from the county council over the past three years.

“This support includes £20,000 for a new community minibus, as well as funds to cover insurance, staff costs and building refurbishments.

“Additionally, the council’s strategy of selling old vehicles on the commercial market allows for reinvestment in essential services, such as transport for adult social care and public transport, benefiting more people in the community.

“This financial support clearly shows our commitment to enhancing transport services for all our residents and we’re happy to alert Our Centre when a vehicle is to be advertised for sale in the future.”