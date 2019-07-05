Council chiefs pledge to save Mansfield's Berry Hill Park

A much-loved Mansfield park is one step closer to being saved after a council chief pledged to save it in a meeting today (Friday, July 5).

Councillor Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure, approved a recommendation for the authority to consider take over the running of Berry Hill Park.

Coun Burgin will now recommend at a full council meeting on July 16 that Mansfield District Council take over the running of the park.

All 36 councillors will then vote to either take over the running of the park.

A protest to save the park took place in November

Clare Dobb, one of the key campaigners to save the park said the decision was 'fantastic'.

She added: "I'm really pleased we'll have the security we wanted, and we know what's happening.

"I hope we will see a smooth transition if the council do take over the park.

Berry Hill park protest organiser, Clare Dobb

"This is a fantastic testament to people power, and now hopefully we can secure our green spaces for everyone to enjoy."

If the members vote against the recommendation then the future of the park would be unclear and could lead to closure.

The recommendation follows concerns that the park would close after the Berry Hill Park Trustees announced in October 2018 that they could "no longer afford" the park's upkeep.

Mansfield District Council stepped in after public pressure in the form of protests and a petition, with a temporary six-month promise to "oversee the park's maintenance".

Coun. Sonya Ward at the protest in November

But now that the six-month period has concluded, the council has made a desision on its long-term commitment to the park.

The report, which outlines the "financial implications" of becoming 'corporate trustees', implies that the council will have to find "a maximum of £211,115" from its 'general fund', leaving a shortfall in the budget moving forward.

The existing trustees of the park, who are in 'severe financial difficulty', approached the council to ask if they would become corporate trustees of the site, and take over responsibility for its upkeep.

A report to the council highlighted that if the council were to take over the park, they would also inherit £70,000 in debt, in the form of two loans taken out by the trustees.

The loans were taken out to 'support the ongoing operation and maintenance of the park' - one from the Nottinghamshire Miners Welfare Trust Fund for £55,000, and the second for £15,000 from the Coal Industry Social Welfare Fund.

Coun Burgin said: "The future of the park is such an emotive subject and one close to the heart of the local community.

"It is only right that all 36 councillors and the mayor shape the future of the park and make the decision on Mansfield District Council's commitment."

Coun Burgin considered a report that highlights an anticipated programme of repairs costing £211,000 and a long-term maintenance plan of around £32,000 per year.

If the council becomes the trustee, the first year of maintenance would be covered from resources held in the leisure development reserve and the future costs would be built into the council’s General Fund. An agreement would also need to be made regarding the payment of outstanding loans.

Provision would also need to be made to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the athletics track until 2024.

Labour councillor and parliamentary candidate for the party Sonya Ward said she was 'delighted' about the decision,

Coun Ward said: "I'm really pleased, it's been a long campaign to save the park, and I look forward to seeing the park become a community sports facility.

"It's an important park to people from all parts of our community.

"People power has won the day -Well done to all involved!"

Independent Councillor Stephen Garner added: "This is great news, I'm a life-long supporter of the Harriers, and of the park.

"I'm delighted and I'm sure the motion will be passed through council."

Graeme Baguley, who started the petition to Mansfield District Council, the trustees and CISWO to stop the park's closure, said: "This is fantastic news for the people.

"It just shows that all the work that everyday park-users have put in, when they have been active on social media, signed petitions, and attend protests.

"I won't celebrate just yet as there are lots of challenges ahead, but this is a real opportunity for the community to come together and do something different with the park."

Coun Burgin’s recommendation will be considered by Full Council at the meeting on 16 July.