Council calms fears and confirms dogs will not be banned from Selston Country Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dogs are already banned from a number of children’s play areas and sports areas – such as tennis courts and bowling greens – at other parks across the district as part of the council’s district-wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) already in place under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

And the council now proposes to add the childrens play areas at Meden Bank in Sutton and David Street, Larwood Park and Hornbeam Park in Kirkby, the synthetic pitch area at Titchfield Park in Hucknall, the BMX pump track and multi-use games area at Nabbs Lane Recreation Ground in Hucknall, the children’s play areas at Rolls-Royce and Lime Tree Road in Hucknall and the children’s play area at Selston Country Park to that list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the last of these has caused concerns as rumours spread on various community social media platforms that dogs weren’t going to be allowed in any part of Selston Country Park after the wording on council papers and website read that the council was proposing that dogs were excluded from ‘childrens play areas and green space areas’.

The council says it is not banning dogs from Selston Country Park. Photo: Google

But council officials have confirmed that the ‘green areas’ in Selston were not being made no-go spots for dogs.

John Bennett, executive director for place at the council, said: “The council is not proposing to ban dogs from Selston Country Park.

"We are proposing that they should be excluded from the new children’s play area on the park – this is in line with the current PSPO that excludes dogs from all children’s play areas across the district.

"This has now been reflected on the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The PSPO is an effective tool that the council can use to create a safer and stronger Ashfield for everyone.

"The existing PSPO has proved extremely effective in giving us the tools to combat anti-social behaviour.

"We would encourage all residents to take part in our consultation that runs until May 27.”

The dog exclusion areas are just one element of proposed changes to the existing PSPO that Ashfield residents can now have their say on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad