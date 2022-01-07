Council approves design of new 64-home estate near Mansfield despite traffic concerns

Developers already had permission to build the properties in Glapwell and their plans for the appearance and density of the homes have now also been approved.

Building company Meadowview Homes promises a ‘high-quality design’ for their project at Glapwell Nurseries, off Glapwell Lane.

People living nearby, however, have raised a number of concerns.

Sarah Bister, a campaigner who has fought against recent development in the village, said it was ‘disappointing no restrictions or consideration to traffic’ had been made in the decision.

She said: “The development of the 64 houses is far too car-dependent for the locality, which makes me very concerned about the air quality very close to where I live.”

Glapwell Parish Council also objected to the plans, which it described as ‘intolerable’.

The council’s statement said: “Glapwell village has already met, and exceeded, the housing requirements as set out by the Bolsover district Local Plan.

“This development already puts intolerable pressure on the existing infrastructure which is inadequate for the original, let alone amended proposals.”

Traffic

Glapwell resident Alistair Laing wrote a letter objecting to the plans because of the number of extra cars it would bring to the village.

He said: “Back Lane is a private access road currently its been used as a shortcut by non-residents between The Hill and Glapwell Lane.

“Cars travel at speed along this road. Having an extra 130 cars will see more traffic along this small narrow road and bound to be the cause of more accidents.”

In her report, Bolsover Council officer Kay Gregory said the principle of development at the site had already been approved.

She said: “It is considered the proposals show an acceptable layout, scale, appearance and landscaping without causing unacceptable environmental effects, and so the proposal conforms to local plan policies and guidance.

A design and access statement by the developers said: “The submitted designs will deliver a high quality development which is in keeping with the character and appearance of the area and distinctive in its own right, will provide an appropriate settlement edge, and respect, reveal and protect heritage assets.”