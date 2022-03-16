There are so many amazing animals being looked after by the staff at the Nottinghamshire RSPCA centre at Radcliffe-on-Trent.
Sadly, many dogs end up in shelters due to abandonment or cruelty. Others may have been affected by heartbreaking changes in the circumstances of their owners. Tragically some owners may have become ill or even died, others may have experienced financial difficulty or serious life changes, that meant they were unable to continue caring for their beloved pets.
If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, visit the Radcliffe RSPCA centre’s webpage at https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/rehome/ There you can find out how to complete the adoption form or contact the centre for further information.
So, if you have room in your life for a new four-legged friend, see who is waiting here for you to give them their forever home...
1. Beautiful and affectionate Viviana needs lots of love and attention
Meet Viviana. She is a five-year-old German Shepherd. She is a beautiful, affectionate lady who is playful and has bounds of energy. She is looking for an active family with experience of large breeds and who are able to continue her training in all area’s including house-training.
Vivianna is a strong girl and has known to be destructive when left for long periods, so she would prefer someone at home most of the time. She craves attention and enjoys human company, she can be shy with new people, but once she knows you, she is a confident, loving dog and in the right home will make a fantastic, loyal companion. She cannot live with cats or dogs, but may live with secondary school age children. To adopt her see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/viviana/
Photo: RSPCA
2. Sweet and friendly Tiny will make a super-loyal companion
Meet Tiny. She is an eight year old female Lurcher. She is a sweet and friendly girl looking for a quieter home, as she is nervous of new people and situations. For this reason, Tiny is looking for an experienced dog owner who can help her thrive. Tiny will need someone at home most of the time to help her gain confidence and give her the attention and training she needs, she will also need house-training. Tiny loves to play with her toys and really enjoys a cuddle once she knows you, making a super, loyal companion.
She cannot live with dogs, but may happily live with secondary school age children. To adopt Tiny see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/tiny/
Photo: RSPCA
3. Comedy duo Poppy and Milo seek their forever pad with a loving adult in a quiet home
Meet Poppy and Milo. The female and male Chihuahuas are both five years old and siblings. They have an extremely close bond and need to be rehomed together. Unfortunately, they have been returned once, as they were wary of grandchildren.
Poppy is a little nervous, Milo is more confident andwould benefit from a quieter, adult only home, someone experienced with the chihuahua breed. They have big personalities and are friendly, affectionate and love human company. They are very vocal around other dogs and will chase cats, so for this reason they need to be the only pets in the household. The comical duo are playful and loving and are looking for their perfect pad, their forever home. To give them a home see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/poppy-milo/
Photo: RSPCA
4. Gentle giant Niko needs a family to help him with his training
Meet Niko. He is a one year old Greyhound cross Saluki. Niko is a playful young boy looking for an active family who can continue his training.
He has an amazing gentle character, he just forgets his size. Niko loves company and is extremely loving, he would benefit with an experienced dog owner who will channel his energy positively allowing Niko to flourish. He may live with other dogs and secondary school age children, but cannot be with cats. To dopt Niko see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/niko/
Photo: RSPCA