Meet Viviana. She is a five-year-old German Shepherd. She is a beautiful, affectionate lady who is playful and has bounds of energy. She is looking for an active family with experience of large breeds and who are able to continue her training in all area’s including house-training. Vivianna is a strong girl and has known to be destructive when left for long periods, so she would prefer someone at home most of the time. She craves attention and enjoys human company, she can be shy with new people, but once she knows you, she is a confident, loving dog and in the right home will make a fantastic, loyal companion. She cannot live with cats or dogs, but may live with secondary school age children. To adopt her see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/viviana/

Photo: RSPCA