Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paige Webb, aged 24, a laboratory analyst originally from Mansfield, has owned four-year-old Arlo since he was a puppy – and believes he has what it takes to take the modelling world by storm.

And online vitamins brand Sealions agrees after Arlo made the final four – from hundreds of entries – in the company’s hunt for Britain’s next top dog model – and Arlo has made the final four from the hundreds of dogs entered into the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige said: “Arlo is not only a dog to me, but he has also been my rock. He changed my life, which I know sounds dramatic, but he did.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arlo, aged four.

“I was at a real low after being made redundant twice, which is not unusual in the current climate, but still I felt utterly lost, with all sense of routine stripped away.

“We’re a family of dog lovers, with my parents owning five, and my mum suggested I get my own to create some form of routine again and lift my spirits.

“A few weeks later, I found Arlo and the rest as they say, is history.”

Arlo, pictured with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sealions launched the competition to find its star and crown the first face and doggy expert of its social media channels.

The winner – due to be announced on Monday, September 18 – will become the face of the pet range of vitamins designed especially for dogs.

Paige, from Darlton, said: “As every parent will understand, I felt nervous as the finalists were announced, but I can’t say how excited I was when I found out Arlo had made it.

“I cried to be honest. Arlo gets attention wherever he goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also just have to add, I know he’s not stereotypically model height, but this should just show that everyone can be a model in 2023. Arlo is small, but goodness me, he is mighty.”