Could a former mill in Mansfield be transformed into retirement homes following a fire in 2022?

The five-storey mill, built in 1872, was a symbol of the town’s industrial heritage until it was severely damaged by an arson attack in March 2022.

Following the fire, large sections of the grade II listed Hermitage Lane building, originally a water-powered textile mill, had to be demolished.

After the derelict site was put up for sale, it was acquired by Walker Homes, a housebuilder based in Tuxford that specializes in homes for retirees.

However, Walker had to submit a planning application to clear the remaining structures to ensure the site was safe for development.

Additionally, the adjoining nature reserve, which includes a mill pond, had to be closed to the public for health and safety reasons.

Now that the clearance work has been completed, Walker has submitted a new planning application to Mansfield Council to build 21 homes on a 2.5-acre (one-hectare) section of the site.

Plans have been submitted for 21 lakeside retirement homes, including bungalows and houses, overlooking a retained pond.

Let’s take a closer look at the site…

