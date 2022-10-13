Cost of Living roadshow at Mansfield Museum to offer support and advice

The event at Mansfield Museum is taking place today (Thursday, October 13) from 5pm to 7pm and will see council officers and other agencies signposting residents to where they can access support and advice.

Partners on hand include the Department for Work and Pensions, Nottinghamshire County Council, Citizens Advice, Direct Help and Advice and Family Action.

It will be the first of series of roadshows around the district.

These are taking place at Warsop Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 1, from 1pm to 3pm, Oak Tree Leisure Centre on Thursday, November 3, from 5pm to 7pm, Stacey Road Community Centre on Monday, November 7, from 5pm to 7pm and Trowell Court Community Centre on Tuesday, November 8, from 1pm to 3pm.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “We know many people are facing a difficult time at the moment and we want to make sure they have access to whatever support is out there as soon as possible.

"There is help out there but it can be confusing about where to start getting it. These roadshows will help people who are needing support on to the right path.

