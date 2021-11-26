Cossall and Awsworth villagers rally together in bid to save 'heart of the community' pub

The Gardeners Inn, Cossall, could be knocked down by developers.

Popular village pub The Gardeners Inn, on Awsworth Lane, Cossall, has been referred to as a ‘social hub’ for both villages.

But pub licensee Sue Maxwell is now fighting to save her business after developers who gained ownership of the property earlier this year intend to knock it down to make way for seven newbuild houses.

Despite being warned of a backlash from the community, plans are in motion to begin the development after Sue’s lease ends in February.

The pub has been on the site since the 1950s and is considered to be a cornerstone for the community, regularly being used by several groups including a knitting club, scooter club, skittles team, pool team and football club.

Sue added: "We have also got an agreement with Awsworth Primary School so the school can use our car park for pick up and drop-off to prevent the congestion further up in the village.

"We have various walking groups that use the car park and go for walks in the local area, they come back for some drinks."

The pub's Asset of Community Value (ACV), which exists to protect a place from being sold to developers without pursuing alternatives, expired in August 2021 and attempts to renew the status have recently been rejected by Broxtowe Borough Council.

Since receiving news of the ACV rejection, a number of meetings have been set up by a new village campaign group to discuss a plan of action for saving the pub.

The group consists of representatives of the clubs and teams that use the pub, as well as local residents.

Part of the campaign group is Awsworth resident Faith Hutchinson-Welch, who said: “A lot of us grew up with this pub just down the road and it means a lot to so many people.

“It will be a very sad day if we lose our local pub. It’s the heart of the community, really.”