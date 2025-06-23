Coroner issues warning about Mansfield care home after woman's death

A coroner has issued a warning to a care home in Mansfield following the death of a 95-year-old woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen Powell, 95, had experienced a series of health issues in the months leading up to her death on August 18, 2024.

Gordon Clow, assistant coroner for Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire, began an investigation into Maureen Powell's death on October 17, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner has now warned the Red Oaks Care Community, at 116 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, Mansfield, to take action to prevent future deaths following the report.

Red Oaks Care Community, 116 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, Mansfield. Image: Google images.

According to the inquest, the coroner stated that after a long and active life, the 95-year-old woman suffered from a series of health problems in the months leading up to her death, resulting in an extended hospital stay.

She had experienced a stroke and a fractured neck of the femur, along with other medical issues, which prevented her from fully recovering.

Subsequently, she was transferred from the hospital to Red Oaks Care Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings stated that Maureen Powell’s death was attributed to “severe frailty, which was exacerbated by a large and serious pressure ulcer”.

This ulcer, according to the assistant coroner, developed and worsened while she was in the nursing home following her discharge from the hospital.

The coroner noted that it was the policy of Red Oaks Care Community to provide a high standard of care for residents at risk of pressure damage, as well as for those who had already sustained such damage.

The report then stated that appropriate equipment and care protocols were available to support these residents, aimed at reducing the risks of worsening damage or facilitating healing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as stated in the report, many of the care measures indicated for addressing the pressure damage were not implemented.

This failure contributed significantly to the development of the sacral pressure ulcer, which, in turn, contributed to her death, concluded the assistant coroner.

During the investigation, inquiries revealed concerning matters. Gordon Clow stated that there is a risk of future deaths unless action is taken.

The report briefly summarised 11 concerns, including the following points: no skin inspections were recorded during Maureen's stay, care plans were not regularly updated according to best practices, and updates were not provided to the family regarding any deterioration in the wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other issues noted included the lack of an internal investigation, the absence or loss of key records, and the submission of inaccurate reports to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and social care regarding the incidents.

See the full report here: www.judiciary.uk/prevention-of-future-death-reports/maureen-powell-prevention-of-future-deaths-report/.

Red Oaks Care Community have declined to comment at this time.

The company is required to respond to this report within 56 days from the report date, specifically by August 6, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While an extension is possible, the coroner will make that decision.

The response must include details about the actions that have been taken or are proposed, along with a timeline for those actions.

If no action is proposed, the company must provide an explanation for that decision.

A copy of the report has also been sent to the CQC – Care Quality Commission, Sherwood Medical Partnership in Forest Town, Nottinghamshire County Council, and Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust (NHCT).