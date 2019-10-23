Corah's memory kept alive on Sutton football team's shirts

The family of a teen who died of a rare disease say they are touched by a football team's gesture to wear her logo on their kit.

Corah Slaney, who suffered from mitochondrial disease, died in July, 2, 2015, aged 17.

The keen singer, from Kirkby, had battled the disease for six months before passing away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, where she was receiving treatment.

Her parents, Lisa and Carl, have since thrown themselves into a charity they created in memory of Corah, Corah’s Song, to help other children suffering from mitochondrial disease.

Lisa was contacted by Sutton based team, Beaufort United Blues, who wanted to help keep Corah's memory alive by featuring the logo of Corah's Song charity on the kits of the under eights team.

Lisa said: "They just got in touch out of the blue to say that some supporters had seen the Corah's Song Facebook page, and wanted to keep her memory alive by having the logo on their kits.

"It was so nice that they got in touch with us, and even presented a shirt signed by all the players after the match.

"We were truly touched that our community are wanting to keep Corah’s memory alive and are supporting us to raise awareness.

"They played really well and all enjoyed themselves despite being defeated.

"At half time Carl , myself and Racheal Moore distributed our new leaflets in hope to raise more awareness and to explain to the supporters the lovely gesture Beaufort United Blues have done by displaying our logo on their shirts to spread the awareness at each match."

In the last year, the charity has given two families annual passes to Wheelgate theme park to help them make precious memories.

They also supported a family whose young son lost his life to the same disease as Corah by helping fund his funeral.

A thing which Lisa said “no parent should have to plan”.

Most recently the charity held a tombola at Kirkby’s Morrisons supermarket and raised more than £450.

Speaking about the charity, Lisa said: “We get comfort from helping people and spreading her love to them all.

“There is nothing else we can do for Corah now, so we raise awareness and help families so that her memory lives on.”

Lisa said they will carry on the charity as “long as they breath”. She said: “We want to help others going through the pain we did.”

She also praised the community for their continued support in honouring Corah with the charity .