Convoy of vital aid for Africa sets off from Mansfield

This year’s final shipment of vital aid for rural communities in some of the most disadvantaged countries has left from a Mansfield depot.

Volunteers from the National Police Aid Convoy met in Mansfield as they prepared to load the twentieth shipping container which will provide health and education aid to communities across the middle east and Africa.

Loaded with medical and school equipment for remote rural health clinics and community schools around Lundazi, Zambia, it will take eight to ten weeks to arrive – around the time its destination is accessible following heavy rain.

During this year the charity volunteers have collected, sorted and loaded for destinations in Zambia, Malawi, Bangladesh, Syria and Tanzania.

And the first containers for January 2020 are already planned for The Gambia and Malawi.

One of the founders and now a trustee of the charity, retired Inspector David Scott, says that he considers it a “privilege” to be working with such a loyal band of volunteers.

He said: "After 26 years of activity, it's a thrill to look forward to another year of being able to do these things.

“The volunteers never cease to amaze me with their effort and ingenuity to solve problems and help people that they will never meet.”

The charity started work in the refugee camps of the Balkans wars of the 1990's and now delivers to the developing world, disaster areas and war zones all over the world.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, has been a friend of the charity since it started.

He said: “National Police Aid Convoy has made a huge and lasting difference to children, adults and families across the world and continues to bring hope and practical help to the lives of many.

“The charity’s phenomenal success is testament to the dedication and commitment of its army of volunteers.

“By sustaining its aid effort for 26 years, National Police Aid Convoy has transformed countless lives and I’ve no doubt its work will continue to grow in the future.”

Anyone wishing to be involved in 2020 should visit the website www.npac.org.uk, call 0844 8701 999 or contact the team through Facebook.