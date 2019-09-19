Controversial plans for Forest Town Mcdonald's set for green light

Plans for a new McDonald's will be debated by councillors next week, with a recommendation for approval despite local opposition.

On Monday, members of Mansfield District Council’s planning committee will make a decision on proposals for the restaurant to be built on part of the Asda car park in Old Mill Lane, Forest Town.

If approved, the car park will be home to a two-storey McDonald's complete with outdoor play area, patio and drive through.

A petition to object to the plans was started by ward councillor Mick Barton, and signed by over 1,000 people.

Concerns were raised by Coun Barton in the petition over littering, anti-social behaviour, increased traffic and health inequality.

There are 99 objections to the plans on the application, on the grounds of traffic congestion, increased noise and disruption at night, the proximity of schools in the area, and light pollution.

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley submitted two objections on behalf of constituents, as did Heatherley School, raising concerns for traffic and inconsiderate parking.

Three letters of support were received, stating that the restaurant would be a welcome addition to the area, providing job opportunities, and that recent road improvements mean that the infrastructure could cope with additional traffic.

Concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour have been addressed in the planning committee report, which states: "Nottinghamshire Police confirm that the retail centre where the proposed restaurant is to be located, including the KFC in Fulmar Close, accounts for less than one per cent of the total number of ASB incidents in Mansfield North in that period of time. "Based on the above figures and crime statistics for other, randomly chosen McDonalds restaurants, there is no indication that the new restaurant would increase the levels of ASB or any other crime.

Health concerns are also addressed in the report which states: "The Public Health and Commissioning Manager for Nottinghamshire County Council confirms that childhood obesity is a major public health challenge for Nottinghamshire with the fast food outlet density in Mansfield being higher than the England average and the highest in Nottinghamshire.

"Policy RT11 of the Publication Draft Local Plan, in following the NPPF, states that proposals for hot food takeaways will be supported provided that they are not within 400m of an access point to any secondary school or college."

