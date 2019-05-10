Consultation starts on proposal for giant solar farm near Mansfield

A community consultation has started as renewable energy giant Lightsource BP plan to create a giant Bilsthorpe solar farm.

Energy firm Lightsource BP said the development would provide enough power for 16,633 households, and be the equivalent of taking more than 4,455 large family cars off the road.

Lightsource BP has earmarked a 205 acre plot at Inkersall Grange Farm, Billsthorpe, and is seeking input from local communities and experts to shape the final proposal.

The plans are currently in their exploratory phase and Lightsource BP said the planning application will focus on screening the installation from view using vegetation.

Conor McGuigan, director of business development for Europe, Lightsource BP said:

“Solar energy is not only clean and renewable, but it also generates locally-produced electricity. This makes solar an important part of meeting the global rise in energy demand efficiently and more sustainably.

"We want to ensure that local communities in and around the proposed location have all the information they need about this project.

"We’re holding this information event to speak to elected representatives, local businesses and residents of the local community, and to gather feedback. This event is also a great way for the community to ask any questions they may have about the project or solar energy in general.”

Lightsource BP say the solar farm will be designed to act as a 'haven' for local wildlife.

Lightsource hope to have a plan in place which will 'enhance the site as much as possible for local wildlife'.

Feedback is also sought from wildlife enthusiasts and schools who may be interested monitoring wildlife on the site.

In addition to gaining feedback, the event will also provide the opportunity for residents to ask any questions they might have about the project or solar energy in general.

The community information event will be held in The Markham Suite at Rufford Mill, Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton, and residents are invited to drop in at any time between 4pm – 7pm.

The Lightsource BP environmental planning and sustainability team will be on hand to discuss the planning proposal and gather feedback from the local community.