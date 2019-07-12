Construction starts on 16 more houses in Pleasley

Construction is underway on a new phase of homes at a Pleasley development after the final houses on an old and disused housing estate were demolished.

Housing developer Persimmon Homes is nearing completion on its project to build 16 new build houses at the site where 26 properties once stood.

Construction is underway on the new houses.

The Weavers View project, on Hillmoor Street, will replace the former two-bedroom terraced properties as part of a 168-home scheme which Persimmon says will “bring new life” to the area.

More than 100 homes have already been developed at the site, which saw terraced properties off Chesterfield Road North demolished in favour of “spacious and energy efficient alternatives”.

Neil Follows, managing director at Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “By demolishing the former two-bedroom terraced properties we are creating more practical and spacious homes that will appeal to a wider range of homebuyers.”

“We will be building three two-bedroom homes, twelve three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom home, all with off-street parking.”

The developer plans to complete the houses by November 2019.