Connect Fibre will help Edwinstowe Cricket Club stay connected to the community

A spokesman from Connect Fibre said: “We all know that a good full fibre broadband connection is the key to staying on top of your game. That's one of the reasons we are excited to announce that Edwinstowe Cricket Club is the latest sports team that Connect Fibre will support this season.

“We believe the club, and it's vibrant and growing youth programme, rich history, a strong sense of community, and of course a love of the game allows Connect Fibre to continue its mission to connect people, communities and towns with a much fairer and faster full fibre broadband network. A win, win situation for all involved.

Edwinstowe Cricket Club

