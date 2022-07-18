Congratulations as Ashfield Council leader ties the knot

Coun Jason Zadrozny, aged 42, and 25-year-old Jack Bland tied the knot at Goosedale, Papplewick on Friday, having been together for five years.

Described as a ‘lovely occasion’, the event saw a number of friends and family taken to the venue on a Vallance 1940s’ coach, with guests coming from as far away as New York and, in the case of Coun Zadrozny’s sister and brother-in-law Vicky and Dan, from New Zealand.

Bernie, the happy couple’s St Bernard dog, was a star of the show as she acted as a ring bearer, being walked down the aisle by Coun Helen-Ann Smith, deputy council leader,

The happy couple are showered with confetti after getting married.

Former Liberal Democrats deputy leader and justice minister Simon Hughes – a lifelong friend of Coun Zadrozny’s – attended and read at the ceremony.

Coun Zadrozny, who has now jetted off on a two-week honeymoon to Mexico with Mr Bland, a graphic designer who works in marketing, said: “On behalf of Jack and I – we’d like to thank everyone for making it such a wonderful day.

“Family, friends and colleagues came together to mark our big day.

“There was a time we never thought doing things like this was possible.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, right, marries his partner Jack Bland.

“We’re so glad we got married.

“Since our wedding, we’ve had hundreds of messages congratulating us – the majority was from residents across Ashfield.

“Dozens of people we’ve never met sent cards, emails or messages via social media – that means so much to my husband and I.”

His council responsibilities are being undertaken by Coun Smith while he is away.

The couple's dog, Bernie, acted as ring-bearer.

Coun Samanta Deakin, who acted as Coun Zadrozny’s ‘best man’, said: “It was an emotional day and I was delighted to carry out ‘best man’ duties.

“I had to tell Jason off for taking a work call 10 minutes before the ceremony – that’s what he’s like.

“On behalf of all Councillors on Ashfield Council, I would like to congratulate Mr and Mr Zadrozny-Bland on their marriage.