Concerns raised over asbestos reportedly buried at Shirebrook cemetery

It follows concerns raised on social media that asbestos was being buried within Shirebrook Cemetery.

Your Chad was contacted by a concerned resident who said they felt it was “really disrespectful” to those who had been buried at the site and their families.

A Shirebrook Town Council spokesman said they were “aware” of the concerns, but had not been responsible for digging burials since mid-2014 and, while they were “confident” they would have been informed had asbestos been discovered, they would be making enquiries into the matter.

Concerns have been raised over asbestos reportedly being buried at Shirebrook Cemetery

They said they appreciated the social media speculation would have caused “upset and worry” and that Coun Christopher Kane, council chairman, had been attending his mother’s funeral on the day the Facebook post was published.

The cemetery, on Common Lane, is believed to have been founded in 1899 and was mentioned in Kelly’s Directory – the Victorian version of the Yellow Pages – in 1932.

It is home to a number of war graves from the First and Second World War.

The council spokesman said: “We are aware of a social media post that was circulated on April 26, 2023, insinuating the council are burying asbestos at Shirebrook Cemetery.

“To clarify, we do not conduct our own digging for burials at Shirebrook Cemetery and haven’t done so since mid-2014.

“As part of the service they supply to families, it is the funeral directors who directly employ private contract gravediggers to prepare each individual space and also arrange for them to return after burials to refill the plots. The council has no involvement in this process.

“Hhowever, we are confident that if any asbestos had been discovered by those contractors, it would have been reported to us.

“We do appreciate the upset and worry that this social media post may have caused to families whose loved ones are buried at Shirebrook Cemetery as it did for our chairman, whose own mother’s funeral was being held the same day as the Facebook post was released.