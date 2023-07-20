News you can trust since 1952
Concerns raised after rise in complaints from Kirkby residents about 'smelly' waste transfer station

Councillors in Kirkby are calling for an ‘urgent investigation’ after complaints about smells emanating from the waste transfer station have increased.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 2 min read

Ashfield Independent councillors Warren Nuttall, Chris Huskinson and Andy Meakin have demanded action from Veolia, Nottinghamshire County Council and the Environment Agency after receiving complaints from residents claiming they are unable to open their windows, put their washing out or use their back gardens at the height of summer.

The waste transer station is based off Welshcroft Close, Kirkby.

Coun Warren Nuttall, who represents Summit on Ashfield District Council, said: “Issues that relate to the location of Veolia’s waste transfer station go back years. Residents have had enough, many complain about being locked indoors.

Councillors Warren Nuttall and Chris Huskinson at the Veolia site in Kirkby.
"They won’t hang their washing out, open their windows or use their gardens when the smell is at its worst.

“Residents are talking about selling up after years of broken promises that Veolia will get their act together. We are demanding an urgent investigation and that steps are taken to mitigate the problem.”

In a joint letter to Nottinghamshire County Council and Environment Agency, Ashfield Independent Councillors Warren Nuttall, Chris Huskinson and Andy Meakin said: “This smell is getting worse with residents complaining of not being able to use their gardens or have their windows open in the height of summer.

"As local councillors, we are requesting an urgent investigation into this and would like to know what Veolia are doing to minimalise the issue?”

One of the residents, Joanne Severn, said: “We have been having issues with this site since it was built.

“We have complained to the Environment Agency and Nottinghamshire County Council and Veolia and we were initially having meetings with them regarding the odour from this site for them to try and improve things.

“But residents have given up reporting the smell as nothing changes. It is not constant as it was before but we still smell the site on occasion.

“Sometimes it is so bad we have to go back inside our home. Therefore we're not able to use our gardens as we would like.

“We have the same generic response from veolia every time we complain. They say everything is working well so why are we smelling it then?”

A spokesman from Veolia said: “The wellbeing of the community is important to us.

"We respond to and take all complaints seriously and are carrying out a relevant investigation.

"Although we have not detected any odour from our off site checks today, we will continue to monitor our operations to ensure minimal impact at all times and ask that if any resident notices an odour to contact us to enable it to be fully investigated.”

Your Chad has contacted Nottinghamshire County Council for a comment.

