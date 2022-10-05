Concerns over new bar planned for Mansfield town centre

The new bar, Sins and Spirits, would be based on Toothill Lane, near its junction with Leeming Street, serving beers, wines, spirits and cocktails beyond midnight every day.

A licensing application submitted to Mansfield Council reveals the venue could be open from noon-1.30am Mondays-Thursdays and noon-2am Fridays-Sundays – and until 3am on bank holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

However, concerns have been raised by both Nottinghamshire Police and the council’s community safety department over the impact it could have on the town.

The bar would be located on Toothill Lane, Mansfield town centre.

Areas of concern include the first floor, which initially only proposed one toilet and could be used for both dancing and the sale of alcohol.

Police believe this floor would mean ‘incidents of crime and disorder are likely to occur’, while there would also not be an ‘orderly space to queue’ to use the toilet.

They recommended the venue should only be licensed for ground-floor operations and for it to not open beyond 11pm each day.

Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, submitted a statement raising concerns about the application.

She made recommendations for earlier licensable hours and feared there is a chance of the venue having a “detrimental effect” on the reputation of the town’s night-time economy.

She said: “Leeming Street and Toothill Lane is a hotspot area for crime and disorder on Friday and Saturday nights.

“There are concerns the venue may be poorly-managed.

“This could have a detrimental effect on the night-time economy of Mansfield and lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour, alcohol-related incidents and crime and disorder.”

Applicant Romany Attia said changes to the application will be made – plans for music outdoors have already been dropped.

He said: “We took the advice seriously in order to make the premises have a positive effect and will not undermine the licensing objectives.

“We will do all things possible, to provide and protect ourselves our customers and public safety.

“We will provide a door supervisor on the door for security, public order and age checks.

“We obviously intend to meet all recommendations made by the police.”