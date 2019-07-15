‘Concerns for safety’ of missing Sutton teenager

Have you seen this missing Sutton teenager?

Officers are concerned for the safety of Connor Cooper after he was reported missing from the Sutton area on Monday, July 1.

Have you seen Connor?

Connor is described as slim build, 5ft 10 tall, curly brown hair and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a white top.

If you have seen Connor or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 030 of July 1.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

