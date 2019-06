Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Huthwaite man.

Ronald Thorpe, 61, known as Ron, who was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen in Huthwaite on Thursday, June 6 at around midnight.

The 61-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build. He has close-shaven grey hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses. Ron also has tattoos on both arms, including one of a bird and the name ‘Denise’.

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 962 of 23 June.