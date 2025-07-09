Concerns for missing Jordan from Mansfield
Have you seen missing Jordan?
Police are concerned for Jordan’s safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
Jordan was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 5pm on Monday, July 7, 2025.
He is described as six feet tall, average build with short brown hair.
Jordan and was last seen wearing a shiny grey tracksuit, black trainers and carrying a black Nike backpack.
If you have seen Jordan or have any information on where he is, please call 101 quoting incident 0247 of 08/07/2025.