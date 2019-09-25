Concerns for missing 84-year-old Mansfield man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 84-year-old man from Mansfield.

Ali Mosleh was reported missing from the Forest Town area at about 1am today (Wednesday, September 25).

Ali is described as Asian, of medium build and is around 4ft 11ins tall. He is described as having short white hair and was last seen wearing a shirt, with suit trousers and jacket and black or navy raincaot as well as a baseball cap and boots.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 000022 of 25 September 2019.