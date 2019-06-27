Concerns for children on Ashfield park after shards of glass found in soil

Concerns have been made for the safety of children on an Ashfield park after shards of broken glass and pottery were found.

The broken objects have been found in the soil on Jacksdale Recreation Ground since a new multi-use games area (MUGA) was opened in May.

Dawn at the park.

Councillor Dawn Hodgman, who represents Underwood at Selston Parish Council told your Chad something needs to be done before someone is hurt.

She also said that a dog had been hurt by the glass leaving its owner with a £300 vet bill.

Coun Hodgman said: “I was walking my dog there and in the area the contractors had seeded I noticed that none of the grass was growing.

"Then I noticed the glass, I thought this isn't teenagers littering this is old glass like jam jars.

One of the bags of glass and pottery Dawn collected.

"My concern is when the grass grows, children aren't going to see the glass."

The new MAGA was funded by Ashfield District Council.

However, the site is owned by the parish council.

She said that the site which is said to have formerly a ‘tip’ is believed to have been disturbed when the MUGA was built and the contaminated soil was unearthed.

Coun Hodgman said: “A hidden danger has now been uncovered and become a hazard. Lots of people use it and dozens of dogs - it is a well used park.

"I started picking up the glass and before I knew it I had a bag full.

"Residents have started to pick bits up - but, we can't let them keep doing that, we would put people at risk, the glass is dirty.

"Something needs doing the problem is not going away."

Coun Hodgman who said she brought the issue up at a parish council meeting on June 24 but nothing has been decided on how to remove the broken glass and pottery.

Ashfield District Council has been contacted for comment.