Concerns council house rent in Broxtowe could increase under upcoming council merging plans

The leader of Broxtowe Borough Council says he’s concerned that social rent in his borough could go up by £60 a week because of plans to reorganise local authorities.

The council owns its own social housing stock, with around 4,300 properties and an average weekly rent of £92 a week – which council leader Milan Radulovic (Brox Alliance) says is the “lowest in the East Midlands”.

Coun Radulovic told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the total market value of all these properties is around £750 million – making the stock a valuable asset within the borough.

But the government’s plans to redraw and merge council boundaries by 2027/28 poses questions about what will happen to social homes completely owned by the council representing that area.

Coun Radulovic believes that Broxtowe tenants’ rent will “increase by a minimum of 60 quid a week”

Back in December 2024, the Labour Government announced plans to reorganise areas made up of two-tier local authorities – including Nottinghamshire – where responsibilities are currently split between county and district councils.

The English Devolution White Paper will redraw existing council boundaries and create new, larger, single-tier, unitary authorities by 2027/28.

Currently, there are two main options in the county that would see some form of a Nottingham City boundary expansion into either Broxtowe and Gedling or Broxtowe and Rushcliffe, with the other authority formed of the remaining areas.

While councils can still propose alternative options for council reorganisation, Broxtowe appears – at this stage – to be destined to be merged with Nottingham City Council.

Coun Radulovic told the LDRS he believes that Broxtowe tenants’ rent will “increase by a minimum of 60 quid a week” if the borough is merged with areas including Nottingham.

He said: “If it becomes part of a much larger authority, our [housing] stock will be seen as a prime asset because of its value. It’s not owned by the government, it’s owned by the taxpayers.”

The leader said he believes this “prime asset” will be used to “serve a huge debt” within local government.

He said his three predictions for Broxtowe, if merged with the city council, are that council tax will increase, Broxtowe social rents will “increase dramatically” and jobs and services will be cut.

Some residents in Eastwood expressed concern about a potential rent increase.

Laura, a 41-year-old mum, has been a Broxtowe tenant since she was 17 and says she “has always been happy with [the council]” regarding the housing service it provides.

She continued: “It’s unfair, it’s not right. Broxtowe council worked hard for [the housing stock] they have got – they have got a good reputation.

The mum said any rent increases will impact “the next generation”, saying “the cost of living is already hard”.

Another Eastwood resident, 64-year-old Pattie, said she “wants to stop with Broxtowe”.

Pattie, a Broxtowe tenant since 2004, pays just over £80 a week for her council home and said she “won’t agree” if rent increases are used in future to potentially help service Nottingham City Council’s debt.

She added: “I think a lot of people are strapped… with all the bills going up, rent going up, and council tax going up, how are people going to live?”

Another Eastwood resident, who asked not to be named, asked “why fix something that isn’t broken?” calling the potential impact for Broxtowe tenants “chaos”.

She continued: “People will struggle [with rent increases], people will be worse off, there could be bailiffs round.”

Nottingham City Council leader, Neghat Khan (Lab), has responded to Coun Radulovic’s claims in a statement to the LDRS, calling them “speculative”.

Coun Khan said: “Local Government Reorganisation is still at the discussion stage and no decisions have been made about future structures, services or housing arrangements.

“It is unhelpful that Milan Radulovic is making speculative claims about rent increases which risks unnecessarily worrying tenants and spreading misinformation.

“As I am sure Milan knows, all councils will cease to exist post Local Government Reorganisation and it would be for all new councils to set an appropriate Housing Policy.

“Our focus remains on engaging constructively with all partners and ensuring that any future proposals are in the best interests of residents.”