Concern grows for missing 14-year-old boy from Kirby

Police are concerned for the safety of missing Kirkby teenager.

David Newton was reported missing from the Kirkby in Ashfield area at around 9.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Kirkby in Ashfield area.

"David is described as white, of slim build and is around 4ft 9ins tall. He is described as having short, brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, black trousers and black Nike trainers with an orange tick on them."

Anyone who may have seen David or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 10 of 13 October 2019