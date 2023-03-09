News you can trust since 1952
Concern growing for teenager missing from between Mansfield and Hucknall

Police say officers are “concerned for the welfare” of a teenager missing from near Mansfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Azaine Jenkins was last seen on the evening of Sunday, March 5, in the Papplewick area.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 17-year-old.

“He has a number of links to the Leicestershire area and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him.”

Azaine is described as mixed race, of slim build, about 6ft 1in, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black North Face jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact police on 101.

