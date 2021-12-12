The toy collection by the Kirkby station firefighters has gone so well they will now split the festive gifts between two charities.

One which received a donation on Friday, was NIDAS (Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Services) which supports families in Ashfield and Mansfield experiencing Domestic Abuse.

The Sutton Road firefighters heard that many families struggled during the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield fire and rescue toy collection was hugely supported by the community.

They posted on the Ashfield Fire Station Facebook page a message from one mum who needed NIDAS service and had thanked the station for its donation.

It read “As a survivor of domestic abuse I’ve accessed NIDAS, they are amazing they have supported me in many ways mainly through seven family court hearings I couldn't have done it with out them, the nurture and care they have for families is incredible.

“I have been that mummy wondering how I will buy Christmas presents. This charity deserves this support especially now more than ever. during lock down numbers have increased and continue.

Ashfield Fire and Rescue Service has had a successful Christmas Toy collection.

“When refuges become full, for some women, there’s nowhere to turn but NIDAS go above and beyond, they are truly wonderful. No-one should live in fear but with Nidas behind you, the path of strength starts to show.

“The kindness of everyone who has donated and the staff at the fire station has put a huge lump in my throat, there are going to be some happy little faces and thankful mummies on Christmas day.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy, all children deserve presents at Christmas.

The fire station said: “The support for our Christmas Toy Appeal has been fantastic. Our first donation was given on Friday, and we have another local very worthy charity ready to accept our second donation next week.

Drop off presents at Ashfield Fire Station

“A massive thank you to all those that have already donated, your kind gesture means so much. No one should wake up on Christmas day without a present.”

NIDAS said “We’re truly grateful for the toys from Ashfield Fire Station, they will make such a difference to the families that we support.”

The Ashfield Fire Station Toy Collection ends on December 18. Items can be dropped off between 9am-5pm or message via Facebook to make other arrangements.