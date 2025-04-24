Community rallies to raise funds for fire safety system and repairs at Forest Town church

St Albans Church, Forest Town.

A fundraising page has been created to fund the repair work and install a new fire safety system at a church in Forest Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many of you know, churches require ongoing maintenance and repairs, and Forest Town’s St. Albans Church is no exception.

Ana Wilson, who created the fundraising page, explained that the church needs roof repairs and the installation of a new fire safety system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These two important projects will incur significant expenses, which is why the GoFundMe– www.gofundme.com/f/st-albans-install-a-fire-safety-system-to-repair-the-roof – was created.

Over £5,000 has been raised towards the £10,000 target since the fundraising page launched on March 19, 2025.

St Albans Church on Clipstone Road West is a busy community hub, with attendance for worship, groups, and events increasing since the pandemic.

In addition to regular services, the church hosts a prayer group, bereavement group, Bible study, weekly coffee morning, welcome group, and various other events, welcoming all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the increasing number of attendees and the growing popularity of the church, a fire risk assessment has determined that the installation of emergency lighting, heat detectors, and smoke detectors is necessary. This work needs to be carried out promptly.

In addition, the church requires essential repair work to the structure to prevent further rain ingress.

As a landmark in the village of Forest Town, the church silhouette defines entrance to the village and requires regular maintenance, Ana explained.

Commenting on the fundraising page, Ana said: “Any assistance you are able to give us in this respect would be very much appreciated to ensure the safety of the users and the continued maintenance of our fabulous church in Forest Town.”