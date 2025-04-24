Community rallies to raise funds for fire safety system and repairs at Forest Town church
As many of you know, churches require ongoing maintenance and repairs, and Forest Town’s St. Albans Church is no exception.
Ana Wilson, who created the fundraising page, explained that the church needs roof repairs and the installation of a new fire safety system.
These two important projects will incur significant expenses, which is why the GoFundMe– www.gofundme.com/f/st-albans-install-a-fire-safety-system-to-repair-the-roof – was created.
Over £5,000 has been raised towards the £10,000 target since the fundraising page launched on March 19, 2025.
St Albans Church on Clipstone Road West is a busy community hub, with attendance for worship, groups, and events increasing since the pandemic.
In addition to regular services, the church hosts a prayer group, bereavement group, Bible study, weekly coffee morning, welcome group, and various other events, welcoming all.
Due to the increasing number of attendees and the growing popularity of the church, a fire risk assessment has determined that the installation of emergency lighting, heat detectors, and smoke detectors is necessary. This work needs to be carried out promptly.
In addition, the church requires essential repair work to the structure to prevent further rain ingress.
As a landmark in the village of Forest Town, the church silhouette defines entrance to the village and requires regular maintenance, Ana explained.
Commenting on the fundraising page, Ana said: “Any assistance you are able to give us in this respect would be very much appreciated to ensure the safety of the users and the continued maintenance of our fabulous church in Forest Town.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.