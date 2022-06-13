Community pulls together to help 'desperate' man living in rat-infested home on Sutton estate

A glimpse at some of the rat holes and mould inside the man's flat.

Kind-hearted resident Aleia Stickley set up a JustGiving page in order to help the disabled elderly resident, who lives near to her on the Leamington estate.

She said: “He has not got much family support and no friends and was in need of urgent assistance.

“His eyesight has been failing and he is unable to get out and about. This caused him to be stuck in a flat and become very isolated and lonely.

All contents had to be removed from the flat due to the rat infestation.

“As he was struggling he ended up with a rat infestation, resulting in the loss of his entire flat. The mould and rat holes are unbelievable, it really breaks my heart.

“He can barely survive on the money he has let alone replace everything in his flat. He sobbed as he didn’t know what to do and felt so ashamed he could not ask for help. He is truly devastated.”

Since being launched just days ago, the JustGiving page has already raised more than £2,100 in a bid to help clean up the flat and replace all its furniture.

The money will also help to put provisions in place so the elderly resident can live a more comfortable life moving forward.

Work is already underway to transform the flat.

Aleia added: “We are working to replace furniture and clearance to help remove the old, along with putting provisions in for the future.

“One thing he really needs is a padded carpet in case he falls, and other essentials.”

Aleia is urging sympathetic residents far and wide to give what they can to help reach the £3,000 fundraising target and “change a man’s life”.

She said: “Community is a big thing and at times like these we all need to pull together.

“This gentleman is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.

“He once told me off for not asking for his help with manual labour even though he struggles to walk. He would never ask anyone for anything, yet would give anything to help others.

“I’ve seen the Sutton-in-Ashfield community and wider come together before and I am asking for it once more.

“He is truly desperate, even 50p would help him and I would forever appreciate it.”

Aleia said the elderly resident has been “overwhelmed” all the support so far and thanks everyone who has made a donation or has helped out in other ways.

“This is help he never thought he would or could get,” she said.

“Thank you for changing a man’s life for the better, but more than that, you have restored his hope and made him feel a part of our community.

“Work has already started to transform his flat.”