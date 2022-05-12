Community pulls together to fund life-saving defibrillator at Mansfield park

The unveiling of a new community-funded defibrillator at Tichfield Teahouse in Tichfield Park. Mansfield Petanque Club secretary Nick North and tea house manager Zoe Talbot.

Titchfield Teahouse, which is located within the park, and Mansfield Petanque Club joined forces to help raise money to purchase the new equipment –which was officially unveiled yesterday (Wednesday, May 11).

The automatic defibrillator has been installed at the tearoom and is now available to anyone who requires it in an emergency.

Money for the device was raised through generous donations from members of the community, including pentanque club members, players, teahouse customers and local businesses.

Nick North, secretary of the Mansfield Petanque Club, added: “Special mention goes to councillor Stephen Garner, whose donations of money and equipment enabled the defibrillator to be purchased and installed without delay.

“Complete Kitchens, a local kitchen specialist, also gave generously to the defibrillator fund.”

Mr North hopes the new defibrillator will help provide reassurance to park users and ultimately save lives.

“Titchfield Park is a well-maintained facility used by local people of all ages,” he said.

“The availability of a defibrillator in a life-saving emergency situation will provide additional safety and reassurance to many.

“Titchfield Teahouse staff and members of the Mansfield Petanque Club will be trained on the use of the defibrillator should it be needed in a serious, first aid emergency.