Inspire, which manages Nottinghamshire’s libraries, has launched a new Community Makers website.

It highlights its volunteering opportunities for those ‘who want to make a difference and get involved in delivering arts, culture, learning and library services across Nottinghamshire’.

It comes after a huge number of people stepped up to support their community during the coronavirus pandemic, be it delivering prescriptions, dropping off food parcels or just having a chat with someone stuck at home.

Inspire's Community Markers programme has launched.

Roles on the website are offered on a ‘free time’ basis, depending on whether you have a couple of hours free, a full day, or can make a more regular commitment.

Current opportunities include volunteering in community partnership libraries, supporting Inspire’s youth arts programme, and helping out at its jazz events.

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive officer, said: “This has been a project several years in the making.

“While we already have many people volunteering with us and playing a vital role in what we do, our new Community Makers website will help us streamline the process and make it quicker and simpler to sign up.

The Community Makers programme is available for people as young as 16 to get involved in.

“Volunteers are a key part of our service; bringing experience, ideas and inspiration, delivering and supporting our vision to help the people of Nottinghamshire to read, learn and enjoy culture.

“Whatever your interest and no matter how much time you have – whether it’s a few minutes, a couple of hours, or a day, you can get involved and become an Inspire Volunteer.”