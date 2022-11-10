Children enjoyed funfair stalls and rides, including traditional merry-go-rounds and raffle stalls.

There was also a candy floss stall, hot food and sparklers to keep children entertained before the firework show started.

Sam Leek, headteacher, said: “I want to thank the community for supporting the school, it was wonderful to see the smiles on the children’s faces.

“I want to thank Bilsthorpe Parish Council who kindly supported our community fireworks with a donation of £500.

"This is truly appreciated and enabled us to create a night to remember for the children.”

The children particularly enjoyed the fireworks and the funfair stalls and rides.

One pupil said: “My favourite thing about firework night was the prizes. I was happy when I saw the fireworks, they were amazing.”

Another said: “I liked the massive yellow firework right at the end because I liked how it all floated down afterwards.”

Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy held a spectacular fireworks display

2. Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy community fireworks event Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy held a spectacular fireworks display Photo: Louise Brimble Photo Sales

Ava, year 3, tucks into some candy floss

Thomas and Isla, both year 5, enjoy a traditional merry-go-round