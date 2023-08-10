Community group supported by Amazon team

Sixteen Amazon employees volunteered over four days to give the community centre a makeover. The charity has various projects in Nottinghamshire and overseas, aiming to improve people’s lives, and. recently set up a project for people living with dementia, providing support sessions and day trips.

Vivek Khanka General Manager at Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“The Peaceful Trust is an excellent organisation, creating projects to support communities in Sutton-in-Ashfield and beyond. Our employees who redecorated the community centre were delighted to be able to help out, and I hope the new-look building will be beneficial to everyone at the trust.”

Sean Montgomery, an Amazon employee who took part in the volunteering, added:

“I really enjoyed working alongside The Peaceful Trust as a volunteer, where I learned about the projects the charity is involved in. The community centre looks great, and I’m glad we could come together as a team to support The Peaceful Trust in this way.”

Charlene Burton-Betts, from The Peaceful Trust said:

“On behalf of the team at The Peaceful Trust, I would like to say thank you to the Amazon employees for their time and dedication to this project. The community centre looks brilliant and will be so valuable for the groups we support in our community.”

The activity with The Peaceful Trust part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.