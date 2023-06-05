Community come together to help raise money for Mansfield man after brain aneurysm

The fundraising page was set up after Levie Charles had a subarachnoid hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm last month.

A post on the fundraising page said: “A subarachnoid hemorrhage means that there is bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain.

"Most often, it occurs when a weak area in a blood vessel (aneurysm) on the surface of the brain bursts and leaks.

Donations have been made to help Levie Charles and his family

"The blood then builds up around the brain and inside the skull increasing pressure on the brain.

“On Tuesday, May 16, he had to have Endovascular Coiling surgery and a Stent to treat the aneurysm.

"We’re not sure the full extent of recovery and rehabilitation that’s needed but he’s currently having physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and occupational therapy.

“As we all know Levie will be off of work for some time and the cost of physio (privately) can cost a lot.

"Also Levie has a family, who he does a very good job of providing for along with his wife Hayley.

"Any donation will help immensely to Levie and his family towards getting Levie as much help as he needs for as long as possible.

“Levie has always been there to help others in times of need and it's now his time of need.

"I'm hoping we can all come together and just help as much as we can.”

The Oak Tree in Mansfield has shared the fundraising page on its Facebook page, along with the following post: “Most of you will know him, a lot of you will have seen him and I guarantee you will all have heard him

“Levie is one of the most genuinely happy guys you will ever encounter and in his presence you are sure to be happy too, if he’s not sharing happy stories or joking around, hes coaching kids football.

“This amazing family man always takes time for other people and so this fund raising should be easy peasy

“Let’s help Levie walk back into the Oak Tree.”

