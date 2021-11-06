Communities across Ashfield to remember our fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday

A number of parades, church services and wreath-laying ceremonies are taking place across the district on Sunday, November 14 – Remembrance Sunday 2021.

The Royal British Legion, which supports our Armed Forces community and organises the annual Poppy appeal in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, says: “Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

“We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those that have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.”

It is always the Sunday nearest to November 11, the anniversary of the Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War in 1918.

In Kirkby, there will be a service at St Thomas’s Church, Kingsway, at 9.30am, followed by a short service and wreath laying the war memorial.

In Selston, there wil be a service at Selston memorial at 9.30am, while in Jacksdale a service will be held at the Main Street memorial at 10.45am.

A parade will form up at Forest Street/Portland Square in Sutton at 10.15am, before marching to the cenotaph for a service and wreath laying.

In Huthwaite, there will be a service at All Saints’ Church at 9.45am, followed by a parade and wreath-laying at the village cenotaph.

Meanwhile, in Teversal, people are expected to gather on Peafield Lane at 10.15am before a walk to St Katherine’s Church for a service starting at 10.45am.

in Skegby, a service is due to beheld at St Andrew’s Church, from 9.45am, with a service at All Saints’ Church, Stanton Hill, at 10.15am.

In Underwood, a service and wreath-laying will take place at St Michael and All Angels’ Church, from 10.14am.

An Ashfield Council spokeswoman said: “The public is welcome to attend and join in all of the services.”

In addition, two wreath-laying services are planned for Armistice Day itself, Thursday, November 11.

Services will take place at the New Cross and Pepper Gardens memorials in Sutton at 10.45am.

All times have been supplied by Ashfield Council.