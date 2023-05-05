Come along to a plant fair in Somercotes to raise funds for the Salvation Army

The event will take place at Somercotes Salvation Army on Sleetmooor Lane, Somercotes, on Saturday, May 20, between 10am and 1pm.

This event has become a favourite in the locality over the years for stocking gardens at sensible prices.

Donations of self set plants and plants split from areas that are overgrown, potted, and labelled are greatly appreciated as well as vegetable plants and any small gardening related items and donations.

A varied selection of delicious homemade cakes, tea and coffee will also be on sale.

All money raised will be used towards the work of the Salvation Army in the locality.