Come along to a plant fair in Somercotes to raise funds for the Salvation Army

Somercotes Salvation Army is to hold its popular plant fair and coffee morning to help raise funds to help the charity continue its work in the area.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th May 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read

The event will take place at Somercotes Salvation Army on Sleetmooor Lane, Somercotes, on Saturday, May 20, between 10am and 1pm.

This event has become a favourite in the locality over the years for stocking gardens at sensible prices.

Donations of self set plants and plants split from areas that are overgrown, potted, and labelled are greatly appreciated as well as vegetable plants and any small gardening related items and donations.

The Salvation Army are having a plant fair in SomercotesThe Salvation Army are having a plant fair in Somercotes
A varied selection of delicious homemade cakes, tea and coffee will also be on sale.

All money raised will be used towards the work of the Salvation Army in the locality.

If you require any further information about the plant fair, or you can help in any way, please contact Rose and Malcolm Hill on 01773 602743 or email at [email protected]