Column: Vaccine passports would be better given to those who haven't been jabbed

When people first mentioned this idea of a vaccine passport, I thought it would be brought in swiftly by the Government.

When there was a small fraction of the population vaccinated, a passport system would have been useful. Given a choice between a business staying closed or allowing it to open up to those who had been vaccinated, I’d be happy to see a system that lets it resume business.

Much to my surprise, ministers at the time said that such a scheme wouldn’t be brought it. I hadn’t been jabbed at that point but I wouldn’t have minded seeing those in their 60s and 70s having a great time in a nightclub while I couldn’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Columnist and comedian Steve N Allen

By the time I’d had both of my shots, I’d stopped thinking about the idea of a vaccine passport. Almost nine-in-ten adults have had a single dose in the UK, so statistically the same fraction of people drinking near me should be carrying antibodies.

I tend to not drink in pubs that get caught serving underage people, so that helps.

The only reason to bring in a vaccine passport was to keep the kind of people who love to rant about it away from where I’d be drinking.

Call me over-sensitive but I like to have a night out without being called a sheep by someone who follows what they read in a Facebook or WhatsApp group.

That isn’t a good enough reason to introduce so much administrative hassle.

The Government has now suggested the vaccine passport is on its way. They say it will be useful in keeping nightclubs open in the winter but, at this rate, by the time the scheme is ready, nearly everyone will be fully vaccinated.

Do we need a vaccine passport now? I went to a wedding this weekend and we all know who were the vaccine reticent in the party so we just stayed away from them.

It’s controversial but I think the only solution is a non-vaccine passport scheme.

Hear me out. Soon the number of people who refused a vaccine will be very small. It’s a much easier task to hand out paperwork to the smaller number.

What’s more, most people who spend their time being angry online about this topic seem like they would willingly and proudly hold a passport to declare that they haven’t been jabbed.

It seems like a good idea so I’m sure this won’t happen either.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.