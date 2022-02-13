This is the month for sowing seeds and getting the garden ready for the summer months ahead.

But, before you rush to get sowing, just take some time to plan what you want to grow, how many plants you are going to need and when you want them to flower or bear fruit.

This is particularly good advice for anyone with a veg plot.

Gardening columnist Sara Milne.

A sowing plan of what seeds and how many to sow each month is your key to successful growing and means that you won’t be throwing out unwanted seedlings and that your flower and veg beds will be full all year round.

A word of warning about sowing directly into the ground at this time of year – there may be a few sunny days to enjoy outside but the soil can still be chilly, making germination and survival hard.

Sowing indoors is a better option, not only does it provide a warm environment for germination but seeds and seedlings are easier to protect from pests.

If you can find some environmentally sound sowing trays and containers, rather than using plastic, then even better. Paper and cardboard pots can be packed snugly in a tray which avoids over handling and makes them easy to water.

Small seeds should be scattered sparingly on the surface of compost filled seed trays and then covered with a sprinkling of sieved compost.

If the seeds are big enough to handle, then you can sow them individually into 10cm pots – the quantity should be according to the instructions specified on the seed packet, but usually for small seeds between five to ten seeds per pot.

For plants that grow long roots, you can put them into a compost filled cardboard toilet roll tube, and once ready they can then be planted outside, tube and all.

Most seeds will germinate and grow in a warm setting such as a greenhouse, cold frame or on a sunny windowsill. You should keep them damp by using a mist spray to start with before moving onto a watering can with a fine rose nozzle.

Once the seedlings have grown their second pair of leaves and before they get too squashed in seed trays or pots, pot them on into small pots.

Once you see roots appearing from the bottom of the pot, it’s time to pot on to a bigger pot before planting outside once the weather and soil warms up. .

If you are growing your own veg then now is a good time to sow first early potatoes. These can be planted from mid-March however planting times will vary across the country according to temperature and risk of frost.

Early potatoes grow well in the ground and in containers such as potato grow bags or old compost bags.

Top three jobs this month – prune bush and climbing roses, plant early potatoes and plant summer flowering bulbs.