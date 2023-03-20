News you can trust since 1952
Colourful Disney-themed hair salon for kids set to open in Kimberley

A brand new hair salon with a Disney theme is set to delight children and parents in Kimberley.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:16 GMT

Kool Kidz Cutz is due to open its doors in Main Street, Kimberley, on April 4.

In June 2019, Kool Kidz Cutz opened its first salon in on Birchwood Road, Wollaton, with the business now branching out into Kimberley.

The Wollaton site has themed car chairs, with Disney characters painted on the walls.

Kool Kidz Cutz is opening a second branch in Kimberley. Pictured: Kool Kidz Cutz in Wollaton.
Disney movies are also shown for the children to watch while they have the chop.

The salon even offers a special ‘Princess Room’ for little girls to be pampered like royalty.

In a facebook post, Kool Kidz Cutz confirmed: “We are coming to Kimberley.

“Now taking bookings for boys and girls. 59 Main Street, Kimberley.

“No more stress for parents – dads can have theirs done too.”

Bookings are now being taken on 07375648743.

