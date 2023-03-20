Kool Kidz Cutz is due to open its doors in Main Street, Kimberley, on April 4.

In June 2019, Kool Kidz Cutz opened its first salon in on Birchwood Road, Wollaton, with the business now branching out into Kimberley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wollaton site has themed car chairs, with Disney characters painted on the walls.

Kool Kidz Cutz is opening a second branch in Kimberley. Pictured: Kool Kidz Cutz in Wollaton.

Disney movies are also shown for the children to watch while they have the chop.

The salon even offers a special ‘Princess Room’ for little girls to be pampered like royalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a facebook post, Kool Kidz Cutz confirmed: “We are coming to Kimberley.

“Now taking bookings for boys and girls. 59 Main Street, Kimberley.

“No more stress for parents – dads can have theirs done too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad