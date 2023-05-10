Colourful celebrations across Eastwood and Kimberley as residents toast to King Charles' coronation

Union Jacks were flying in Eastwood as the town celebrated the historic royal occasion.

Union Jack bunting and flags were flying across the town centres with many shops and pubs also showing off some fabulous displays, raising spirits for the royal celebrations.

​Communities across the area pulled out the stops for a memorable three-day bank holiday weekend, with street parties, picnics and celebrations galore.

​The official Coronation of King Charles III took place on Saturday, May 6.

Staff at the Hayloft pub in Giltbrook got into the coronation spirit.

But as the weather was unkind, many celebrations took place the following day instead – which turned out to be one of the hottest days of the year so far.

A special coronation celebration was held at Basil Russell Playing Fields in Nuthall, which saw hundreds flock to see live entertainment, puppet shows, face painting, rides, refreshments and many other features and stalls.

Visitors also enjoyed a performance by 1940s singer Rosie Braddy and Hucknall and Linby Band, along with a karate demonstration.

The day was hailed a great success by organisers Nuthall Parish Council.

Coronation postbox toppers in Eastwood.

A spokesperson said: “What a turnout. Thanks to each and every one of you who made it one of the best days we have had, ever!”

A spokesperson from the 1st Nuthall Scouts, Cubs & Beavers Group added: “Many thanks to all the parish team who made the day happen. Fantastic event and great to see so many members of the local community of all ages enjoying themselves.”​

And the celebrations didn’t stop there with events carrying on through the weekend, with several street parties and events held across both towns including a Picnic on the Park at the Stag Football Ground in Kimberley, which had live performances, classic cars, children’s rides and refreshments galore.

Meanwhile, the village of Westwood held its very own Coronation Extravaganza over the weekend.

Crowds gathered at Basil Russell Playing Fields in Nuthall for a celebration event on Sunday.

Residents were invited to bring blankets and picnics to Westwood Recreation Ground for a day of live music from local artists, including a Neil Diamond tribute act and DJ Greg.